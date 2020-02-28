Thames Valley football round-up: Eversley & California Ladies book cup final place, but Sumas exit Berks & Bucks Cup

Premier League

Berks County are just three points off the top of the table after they thrashed Cookham Dean with a stunning display which saw them put six past their opponents without reply.

Finchampstead were defeated at home in a battle between two mid table sides as they lost out 3-1, but remain in seventh position in the table after their sixth league loss of the season.

Woodley United Royals remain at the bottom of the division despite a determined effort in a hard fought game against fourth placed Woodcote. They were edged out by just one goal in a 3-2 contest away from home as they remain five points away from safety.

Division One

Wargrave continued their push for promotion to the Premier League after they thrashed Eldon Celtic by six goals to nil. Their seventh victory of the season, in 11 games, sees them open up a five point lead at the top of table having played more games than the two sides directly below them.

Division Three

Berks County Reserves earned their tenth victory of the season with a 2-1 away triumph at Robertswood. The win sees Berks at the top of the table, two points above their nearest rivals, Goring United.

Division Four

Berks County Rovers moved up in the league to fifth with a 3-0 home win against Henley Town Development.

Berks & Bucks Cup

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies were eliminated from the Berks & Bucks Cup by City Belles Women. The Sumas found themselves two goals down at the break, and despite clawing back a goal in the second half, they exited the competition after a 3-1 defeat.

Hampshire Women’s Intermediate Cup

Eversley & California Ladies booked their place in the County Cup final after a hard fought semi-final victory to beat Hawley Ladies 2-1 to put themselves within a game of capturing silverware.