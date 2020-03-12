Thames Valley football round-up: Finchampstead exit cup after Westwood defeat

Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup

Finchampstead exited the cup in the semi-finals after an eight goal thriller against title challengers Westwood Wanderers ended in defeat.

Richie Dow netted a brace for Finch, while Dan Pawson scored the other in an entertaining cup tie which saw Westwood progress.

Finchampstead v Westwood Wanderers

Meanwhile, Hurst booked their place in the next round with a 2-1 victory over Reading City U23’s after goals from Oliver Bridges and Lewis Butcher helped them to victory.

Wargrave were defeated on penalties by Richings Park. A 4-4 thriller after extra-time meant that the sides had to be separated by a penalty shootout, which saw Richings Park hold their nerve to win the shootout 4-2.

Finchampstead v Westwood Wanderers

Premier League

Berks County stay at the top of the table on goal difference above Westwood Wanderers after their arranged fixture away to Mortimer was postponed.

Division Two

Hurst Reverves stay in third position in the table after they took three away points from Windlesham United Reserves with a 6-2 win.

Twyford & Ruscombe moved up to fifth place after they saw their way past Harchester Hawks with a 2-1 victory in a closely contested match

Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup

Woodley United ‘A’ were eliminated from the competition after they fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Maidenhead Town Reserves who progressed thanks to a brace from Lee Bell either side of a Tyriq Stewart strike on half-time.

Berks County Reserves were also dumped out of the cup after they were beaten 4-2 at home by Mortimer Reserves.

Reading and District Sunday League

Premier Division: Englefield 5-2 Henley Town, Maiden Place 3-2 Barton Rovers

Division One: Woodley Saints Hobnob 1-4 Shinfield Park United

Division Two: AFC Lowfield Green 4-1 Emmer Green Reserves, Mortimer 6-1 GC United

Division Three: Berkshire Dons FC 3-0 Bucklebury FC, Calcot Royals 0-3 Junction United

Division Four: FC Whitley Wood 0-12 Goring United, South Reading Reserves 17-1 Tilehurst Titans, Thames Valley Railway 0-4 Royal Albion

Senior Division: Burghfield Sunday 3-0 Southcote Colts, Emmer Green 6-1 Woodley Wanderers Reserves, Richfield Rovers 2-1 116 Exiles

Bracknell and District Sunday League

Premier Division: FC Fernhill 8-2 Loveman United

Division One: Woodley Saints Kites 1-1 Athletico Ascot

Cup: Bearwood Wanderers 2-0 William Twigg FC

Division Three: Ashridge Park Sunday 2-2 AFC Dukes, Winnersh Town FC 1-3 Crowthorne FC

Division Four: Harts of Bracknell 2-0 Bracknell Athletic U21

Finchampstead v Westwood Wanderers

