Thames Valley football round-up: Finchampstead snatch win over Woodley United Royals with late penalty

Premier League

Finchampstead clinched a dramatic late winner from the penalty spot in an entertaining clash against Woodley United Royals to give them a 3-2 win.

Woodley took the lead in the 18th minute through Chase before Finch found a quick response just four minutes later to level the score. The hosts had a disallowed goal just before the half-time break as the teams went in locked at 1-1.

Finchampstead v Woodley United Royals. Pictures by Steve Smyth.

Woodley looked to be down and out as Finch went into an early second half lead in the 52nd minute, before the Kestrels were reduced to 10 men after getting a red card. But they fought back just two minutes after the dismissal to find an equaliser in the 75th minute through Joe Swaine.

But in stoppage time, Finch stole all three points as James Payne held his nerve from the penalty spot to seal a late victory.

Finchampstead v Woodley United Royals

Finch stay in seventh after their seventh win of the campaign, while Woodley remain stuck at the bottom of the table, five points from safety.

Finchampstead v Woodley United Royals Woodley score their second goal.

Division Two

Woodley United ‘A’ took all three points with an impressive away victory at Richings Park Reserves with just their third win of the campaign. The 3-2 win sees Woodley join ninth placed Windlesham United Reserves level on nine points, just behind them on goal difference.

Twyford & Ruscombe had to settle for just a point as they drew 3-3 against Harchester Hawks away from home.

Division Three

Berks County Reserves maintained their push for the league title with their 11th win of the season after they put seven past bottom of the table Taplow United Development in a 7-1 thrashing. Dannie Campbell, Jackson Gratton and Lloyd Jacques all claimed braces, while Brandon Mayeur opened the scoring.

Division Four

Berks County Rovers climbed up to second in the division after they thumped Harchester Hawks Development 7-1. Matt Panton bagged a hat-trick, Laurence Marris a brace, while Richard Cumner and Jamie Fielding completed the scoring.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

Wokingham & Emmbrook Ladies were defeated in an eleven goal thriller by Wargrave Ladies. Millie Bilfcliff netted a sensational four goals to help Wargrave to take all three points to lift them up to fourth in the table, while the Sumas stay in eighth.