Thames Valley football round-up: Kestrels eliminated from Chairman's Cup

Premier League

Finchampstead suffered an away defeat as they were beaten 3-1 at Westwood Wanderers, who climbed to the top of the division as a result of the win. Finch remain in seventh place.

Berks County surrendered their place at the top of the table after they didn’t play this weekend and dropped to second.

Woodley United Royals stay rooted to the bottom of the division after they were thrashed 10-1 at home to Woodcote.

Division One

Hurst moved up to third in the table, just two points behind league leaders Wargrave after they defeated FC Imaan Lions 3-2 away from home.

Division Two

Hurst Reserves stay in third position after they earned a point on the road against Phoenix Old Boys.

Woodley United ‘A’ stay at the bottom of the division after they were beaten by second placed Datchet Village, 2-1.

Division Three

Berks County Reserves’ title challenge took a blow as they suffered just their third league defeat of the season with a 3-2 loss away to Marlow United Reserves, who go above Berks into second in the table.

Chairman’s Cup

Woodley United Ladies were eliminated from the Chairman’s Cup by fellow Southern Region Women’s Premier Division side, Abingdon Town. Maddie Sawyer gave the Kestrels a first half lead, but Abingdon hit back with three goals to progress through to the next round.

Thames Valley Women’s Division One

Eversley & California Ladies earned a valuable point in a 3-3 thriller against title chasers Carterton Ladies. Katie Hougham netted a brace, with Rebekah Pantony adding the other Boars goal to give them a point against the side in second place in the division.