Thames Valley invited to online celebration of Windrush tomorrow and Monday

AN ONLINE celebration of Windrush is to take place on Sunday and Monday to allow the Caribbean community to share their heritage with the Thames Valley.

Organised by the Reading Caribbean Associations Group (CAG), the event is being held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is hosted on Gold Dust, a digital radio station, that will broadcast a mixture of Caribbean music, poetry, and recollections from the local Windrush generation on the Sunday, and, on the Monday, Reading Museum will host some virtual events.

These include politics, poetry, Caribbean recipes and a spotlight on local sporting heroes including cricket, football and athletics.

There will also be performances by the RASPO steel band and a speech by Reading councillor Glen Dennis on the importance and meaning of Windrush.

A church service will include a blessing from a local pastor and there will be a DJ set from DJ Fennygan.

To tune in, log on to www.golddusthub.com from noon to 6.30pm on Sunday, and 4pm-10.30pm on Monday. For the Reading Museum events, visit readingmuseum.org.uk.