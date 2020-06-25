Thames Valley Kings invite fans to vote for awards

Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club is giving the public the chance to vote for their favourite Moment of the 2019/20 season

Four of the most exciting moments from the campaign have been handpicked and are up for the vote.

The Kings are requesting that people watch the full nomination video on their YouTube page: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEFMaeBwCWI and then cast their vote here: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MKFTHNQ

The public vote will close at midnight Monday, July 13 with the winning moment being announced at the Kings end of season awards on Saturday, July 18 to be held over Zoom.

Kings 2019/2020 season was cut short in March with British Wheelchair Basketball taking the difficult decision to cancel all remaining fixtures and competitions due to the Covid-19 situation just before the national lockdown was announced.

Kings’ first team will have to wait until August to see if their application to the league regarding their promotion to the premier league.

After an undefeated first division season — it may be hard for the league to deny them a place and for Kings to bring Premier League wheelchair basketball action to Berkshire in the 2020/21 season.