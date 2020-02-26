Thames Valley Kings protect unbeaten run with ace performance

THAMES VALLEY KINGS protected their unbeaten run in the National League Division One South after they defeated Aces Wheelchair Basketball Club on the road.

Kings won the tip and took an early six-point lead through Liam and Reece Barker, before Aces came back with six unanswered points of their own to level the game.

Kings struggled to find their rhythm as well as the basket in this quarter but did manage to end the 1st quarter with a small lead, 10-6. Kings managed to start scoring a little better in the second quarter with baskets from Tom Tobin, George Gray, PJ O’Donovan and The Barker Brothers, with Kings strengthening their defence which lead Aces to make mistakes. They extended their lead going into halftime to 23-14.

The third quarter was a more even encounter with both teams trading baskets – neither team looking to take control of the game. Kings held on to their lead, 33-26 going into the final quarter.

Kings took control of the fourth quarter and began to score more freely with baskets from Gray and The Barker Brothers, at the other end, the defence tightened up and restricted Aces to just eight points that allowed Kings to see out the game as winners.

Kings took the win 51-34 to make it nine wins from nine in their first season in division one South, and are now just two wins from their final three games away from being crowned Divisional champions.

With other results over the weekend, particularly in the Division One North game with Glasgow Rollin Rocks defeating Wakefield Whirlwinds – the Thames Valley Kings became the only unbeaten Division One team so far in the national league competition!

Kings captain Liam Barker said: “It wasn’t a great performance but it’s important we got the win and continue to grow as a team.”