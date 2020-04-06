Thames Valley law firm rated as one of the UK's best planning law firms

A THAMES VALLEY-based law firm has been named as one of the best in the country.

Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Reading and Henley, was listed as joint twelfth in a survey of the top rated planning law firms.

This means that it is recognised as one of the highest placed regional firms nationally in Planning magazine’s 2020 Planning Law Survey.

The firm, which has been in operation since the 18th century, says that the category is traditionally dominated by much larger London-based firms, the majority of which operate nationally or internationally.

The rankings are compiled based on peer-led interviews and research and sees Blandy & Blandy placed alongside the likes of Womble Bond Dickinson, Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner, Gateley and Osborne Clarke.

Partner and team head Karen Jones also features, ranked an impressive tenth in a list of the top planning law solicitors in the UK. And the firm’s Simon Dimmick is also listed in the top 20.

Ms Jones said: “Blandy & Blandy is home to one of the largest Planning & Environmental Law teams in the region and we pride ourselves on providing significant expertise and an unrivalled service in this specialist area of law.

“We believe that our extensive knowledge of the Thames Valley, our long-term involvement in key projects and our established relationships with other leading professional services firms helps to further set us apart.

“We also work closely with colleagues across our firm, in areas such as Commercial Property, Dispute Resolution and Venue Licensing.”

Blandy & Blandy is also ranked as a top tier firm for both planning and environmental law in the UK’s leading guides to law firms, Chambers UK and The Legal 500, with the latter also recognising Karen Jones as a ‘leading individual’ in her field.

The firm has twice been named as a finalist for ‘Property Law Firm of the Year’ at the Thames Valley Property wards, winning in 2017.

For further information, visit www.blandy.co.uk.