Thames Valley Neighbourhood Watch AGM to be held virtually next month

MEMBERS of the Thames Valley Neighbourhood Watch can take part in a rescheduled annual general meeting next month.

The event had been due to take place in May, but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting, which will take place online, will include reports from the chairman and treasurer, a revision of the constitution and contributions from Thames Valley Police.

Papers will be available from the group’s website and voting can be made online ahead of the meeting, which will be held on Saturday, August 15.

Stan Jones, the committee’s chair, said: “We would very much welcome hearing from anyone willing to put themselves forward as a potential committee member, especially as we have had some members retiring recently.

“If you would like information on what is involved, please email me: stan.jonestheelectric@btinternet.com”