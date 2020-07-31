Thames Valley Police invite Wokingham residents to join advisory group

THAMES Valley Police is inviting Wokingham residents to join its Independent Advisory Group.

Superintendent Felicity Parker, Police Area Commander for Wokingham Borough said she hopes those who want to improve their community will get involved.

She said: “The purpose of the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) is to get local people involved in policing.

“Members of the IAG are there to challenge me as the leader of the local command area, to provide me with ideas and steer how we can better police the area.

“The group can help me understand what more I need to do to support residents, younger people, or those in the minority in the community.”

Meetings are generally held every three months for roughly two hours in an evening.

To become a member of the IAG, residents must complete an application form, followed by a brief, and currently virtual, meeting with Superintendent Parker to discuss the role.

To apply, search for IAG at: www.thamesvalley.police.uk