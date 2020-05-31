Thames Valley Police looks for new bobbies for the beat – and welcomes BAME applications

A SEARCH has been launched to find some new bobbies for the beat.

Thames Valley Police is inviting applications from a diverse range of candidates from all kinds of backgrounds. There are 183 roles available.

Thames Valley Police chief constable, John Campbell, said: “A diverse workforce is an important part of operational effectiveness and is essential in maintaining public trust with all of our communities.

“Attracting people from a range of backgrounds will bring different knowledge and expertise and help us to build stronger relationships with the public, enabling us to serve and protect them more effectively.”

He added: “We have had success in attracting more women into policing but realise there is work to do to increase diversity within the Force.

“We are aware that barriers may exist to those from ethnic minorities from joining the police service, which is also reflected nationally and in other sectors of work.

“We want to do all we can to remove these barriers to enable those wanting a career in policing and for those with the ambition to serve their neighbourhoods in this way.”

And as part of that, the force has established a Positive Action & Engagement Team (PEAT). It aims to attract a greater number of BAME applicants and then support them as they embark on initial training.

It was through contact with a Positive Action team in another force that PC Yasser Zubair was encouraged to make the step into his policing career, he said: “Had it not been for the Positive Action Team I engaged with it is unlikely that I would’ve pursued a career in policing.

“My family had reservations about my career choice; but an officer visited us at home to talk openly about it; they looked like me, spoke the same languages we spoke, knew our culture and they were able to reassure my family that I would fit in – that engagement allowed them to feel confident in my choice and I haven’t looked back since.

“I am keen to share my experience in policing and encourage others in the same way – working for Thames Valley is hugely rewarding.”

In normal circumstance TVP’s Positive Action and Engagement team engage with prospective applicants at recruitment events, out in the community and pop up events; sharing their own experiences, including challenges they have had to overcome and knowledge, encouraging them to follow in their footsteps.

“During the Coronavirus pandemic face-to-face engagement hasn’t been possible, so the team have adapted and taken their engagement online; with regular updates and online Q&As on their Facebook group.

PC Zubair said: “Continuing to engage with all our applicants is key at this difficult time.

“During the recruitment process, people have a lot of questions and we are making sure we are there to answer them – in policing you have to be adaptable and embracing digital technologies to keep the lines of communication open is just another example of us doing that.”

There are two entry routes for joining Thames Valley Police as a Police Officer, a three-year apprenticeship for those without a degree, and a two-year Degree Holder Entry Programme.

For more details, log on to https://tvpcareers.co.uk/