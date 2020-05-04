Thames Water releases resources for home school science lessons

NEW HOMESCHOOLING resources are promising to stink-up science lessons.

Thames Water has launched try-at-home experiments to teach children about water and waste services in an interactive way.

Its education team uses ingredients that can be found in most kitchens to show how human waste can be turned into power.

As part of the company’s Bin It – Don’t Block It campaign, the free lessons teach children about disposing of waste in a responsible way and preventing pollution.

Paul Hampton, Thames Water’s education manager, said: “These videos are a great way to show both little and older kids where water comes from and how sewage and wastewater from their homes is cleaned and recycled.

“With the school term restarting after the Easter holidays and the coronavirus lockdown set to continue, we wanted to share experiments which are easy to follow and demonstrate the vital work our engineers are doing to keep our taps flowing.”

The videos will be uploaded weekly and can be viewed through the company’s social media streams and YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJ5DIE-3SKI.

For more primary and secondary level teaching resources, visit: www.corporate.thameswater.co.uk/about-us/community/schools/classroom-resources.

