Thames Water won’t furlough any of its 6,000 employees

THAMES Water has announced it will not be furloughing any of its 6,000 employees.

The company will be redeploying its staff into new roles to tackle the pressures it is facing with coronavirus instead.

It is joining with water companies across the country as they prepare to keep up with demand over the next few weeks.

The company’s central control rooms, field teams and contact centres have been completely transformed in an effort to maintain social distancing regulations while providing its services.

Lynne Graham, Thames Water’s HR director, said: “We’re continuously looking at the impact of coronavirus on our business and adapting, but it’s clear all of our people have an important role to play as water and waste maintenance does not stop.

“We’re following Government health advice to make sure our customers and our people stay safe, and the absolute focus throughout this extraordinary time remains fixed on maintaining essential services to our customers.”

Contact centre staff will be working from home where possible, and employees who are caring for others full-time and cannot continue their work are receiving full pay.