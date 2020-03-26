Thankful duo make signs supporting frontline workers

PRAISING frontline workers for their continued work during the coronavirus crisis, two Wokingham residents created colourful banners to show their thanks.

Gillian Gillard and her neighbour created two banners thanking NHS staff, and “less known frontliners” including delivery drivers, shop workers, bin men and school teachers.

Ms Gillard said: “[We made] this banner to show our appreciation to all that are keeping our country going at this nasty time.

“We just thought it would be nice for everyone to know what a good job they are doing.

One of the banners made by Gillian Gillard and her neighbour.

“Some [frontline staff] even have to leave their own families to do so. It is heartbreaking how many people have died and are suffering from the coronavirus.

“When this is all over, frontline families deserve a taste of what the footballers, film stars and celebrities get. Bless them all.

“The banners are at the top of Essame Close, just off Norreys Avenue, close to the town. “We have had many people stop to look at them, even an ambulance slowed down to read it.”