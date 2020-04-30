The Wokingham Paper

The BBQ King kebab van appeal hearing has been postponed

by Jess Warren
Kenan Nursalson

WOKINGHAM borough council confirmed this morning that the appeal hearing over the BBQ King kebab van’s trading licence has been postponed.

Last week, Wokingham.Today reported that Kenan Mursaloglu — previously referred to as Mr Nursalson — will be appealing the refusal of his street trading licence renewal via a virtual meeting.

This was planned for 10am on Friday, May 1, but has now been postponed.

Mr Mursaloglu has run the BBQ King kebab and burger van for the last 29 years, but the renewal of his trading license was rejected by the council earlier this year. 

A new hearing date is soon to be announced.

