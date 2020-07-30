The Wokingham Paper

The bells ring out across Wokingham once again after Covid-19 paused physical church services

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham bellringers
Bellringers from All Saints Church ringing handbells

THE CHIME of bells can now be heard in Wokingham town centre, as bell ringers return to work.

For the past 19 weeks, Sundays have been quiet, as ringing in bell towers was suspended due to social distancing requirements.

But these restrictions were lifted this month.

John Harrison, at All Saints Church, Wokingham said: “Since the restrictions on meeting out of doors were lifted in June, Wokingham’s bell ringers have taken advantage of the good weather to ring several handbell performances outdoors.

“By July, Public Health England had agreed guidelines for a limited return to tower bell ringing.

“But the arrangements for safe ringing at All Saints Church weren’t in place for the first post-lockdown service on Sunday, July 12.

“Instead, parishioners arriving for the service were greeted ringing on handbells, with the ringers standing outside, instead of being in the tower.

“Then last Sunday, the tower bells were rung before the service — the first time for 19 weeks.

“The need to maintain distance between ringers meant they could only ring five of the eight bells, and they only rang for 15 minutes in line with official guidance.”

For more information visit: allsaintswokinghambells.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

No truth to rumour pupil sent home over coronavirus fears

Phil Creighton

Carphone Warehouse to close branches – including Wokingham borough stores – by Friday, April 3

Phil Creighton

Bracknell Bees’ season over after play-off defeat to London Raiders

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.