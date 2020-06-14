THE BIG RE-OPEN: What shoppers can expect in Twyford

TWYFORD is the hardest shopping centre for Wokingham Borough Council to make safe for social distancing.

Pavements are narrow and the village is centred around the crossroads.

It is hard for Twyford to widen pavements due to the crossroads Picture: Phil Creighton

Wokingham Borough Council says that it has been working closely with town and parish councils and business groups as it introduces a wealth of measures in Twyford, Woodley and Wokingham to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Social distancing is being encouraged as people can shop again Picture: Phil Creighton

Key changes taking place around these main shopping areas include:

Clear signage across the towns to make sure people remember the importance of requirements such as the social distancing rule, sanitising hands and queuing safely

Increased marketing and social media campaigns to keep shoppers and businesses up-to-date with useful information and latest updates

Temporary changes to local roads and footways to help maximise space for pedestrians and manage movement safely

Clearly marked areas for queuing outside shops

Support packs for local retailers and businesses including a range of useful resources, such as posters, signs and floor stickers to help encourage safe distancing

Twyford is helped by not every store is opening again and there are cut-throughs and alleys so people can give way if necessary.

The umbrellas are still brightening up the village Picture: Phil Creighton

Waitrose has an extensive one-way queuing system in place, with trolleys acting as a barrier to ensure no one can jump in. This has been in place for some weeks, so in many ways it’s business as usual.

Some stores, such as the London Road Bathroom Company and HF Newburys, will be opening their doors from Monday, while the Costa coffee branch will reopen from Thursday, June 18.

The queuing system at Waitrose is well established

