THE BIG RE-OPEN: What shoppers can expect in Woodley

by Phil Creighton0
The Works is one of the many Woodley stores reopening Picture: Phil Creighton

SHOPS across Woodley are preparing to reopen from Monday, June 15, for the first time since March 23.

And because the Crockhamwell Road shopping precinct is mostly pedestrianised, shoppers will face few problems accessing the stores.

Waitrose, like Lidl, has had a queuing system to get into the store as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Phil Creighton

Most of the work has been in place since coronavirus restrictions came into force in March.

The only one-way section is around the newly opened community garden – which removes all the tripable tree roots. Arrows have been painted on the ground to allow people to know which direction they should be walking.

Already, supermarket customers and visitors to the Boots pharmacy have been used to queuing outside at two metre intervals. This system continues and Waitrose has the queue down to a fine art.

McEvoy and Rowley will be reopening and asking customers to use hand santiser on entry Picture: Phil Creighton

Stores such as The Works, Peacocks and McEvoy and Rowley will be welcoming shoppers from Monday, but there are some gaps: sadly Clarks has decided to close its branch, and Hays Travel has closed its store. Others including charity shops are not yet open.

Arrows have been painted onto the pavements around the new community garden to help shoppers navigate round Woodley safely Picture: Phil Creighton

For those that are opening, a range of measures to make them Covid-19-secure are in place. For example, customers to McEvoy and Rowley will be asked to use a hand sanitiser station before entering the store.

Others will be limiting the number of customers who can come in.

There are some potential flashpoints: the narrow alleyways that link the Lytham Road (East) car park with the precinct will be a problem.

The alleyways linking the Lytham Road (East) Car Park with the Crockhamwell Road shopping precinct in Woodley does not currently have any one-way markings on Picture: Phil Creighton

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

