The big shutdown: stores close their doors in bid to stem coronavirus pandemic

SHOPS across Wokingham borough are shutting their doors as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts everyday life.

Waterstones announced that it is to turn customers away for an indefinite period.

It comes hot on the heels of a number of other closures from familiar high street names.

While Wokingham borough doesn’t have a Primark or a Debenhams, these stores are closing.

The Blue Cross store in Wokingham’s Market Place has been closed due to the coronavirus

Fast food stores including McDonald’s, KFC and Greggs are also saying goodbye for the time being. Peri peri chicken chain Nandos, which has a branch in Wokingham’s Market Place is closing.

There has also been some other store closures – Clarks shoe store has been closed for several days, as has the Lloyd’s Bank branch in Market Place.

The Purple Butterfly has temporarily shut up shop

A sign on the door says: “We’ve temporarily closed the branch as some of our employees are taking precautionary steps to self-isolate. This means we do not have enough staff available to keep the branch open.”

It promises to reopen as soon as possible.

Nationwide in Broad Street has also been closed temporarily.

Customers are being urged to use branches in Woodley, Bracknell or Reading in the interim.

Lloyds Bank is closed – customers are asked to use the Bracknell or Woodley branches

HSBC is closing on weekends due to the coronavirus.

“We know that’s not the news you wanted to hear, but this branch will remain open as normal Monday to Friday and will continue to offer a full counter service,” the sign reads.

The Purple Butterfly in Denmark Street has also been closed.

A sign in its window says it is following Government advice and to protect both customers and team.

“We will re-open when Government restrictions and current advice are lifted,” it adds. “Until then, we thank you for your support and we wish you and your families well during the crisis.”

Aroma is offering takeaways, but the cafe area is closed

Charity shops are closing: Cancer Research has a sign asking people not to leave donations outside the store.

“We will need donations as soon as the shop re-opens,” the sign says.

Coffee shops and bars have already closed, including Oscars in Denmark Street, The Broad Street Tavern and The Ship Inn.

Rossini Italian has also closed, while Aroma, Pizza Express and The Lord Raglan are among those offering customers takeaway options.

Anytime Fitness is one of many gyms across the country that have been closed

Anytime Fitness in Peach Street is one of the many gyms that has temporarily shut up shop, again following government advice that all gyms and leisure centres must close.

It is promising workouts on a special phone app, which can track workouts and activity “to keep your habits alive”.

Hays Travel has now been closed, with customers asked to go to Bracknell

There is one store that has closed for good: Hays Travel, which took over the Thomas Cook branch in Market Place. A sign in its window urges people to contact the Bracknell branch if they made a booking with the company.

“The Wokingham store is now closed permanently and we would like to thank our customers that have supported us since we opened in December,” the sign reads.