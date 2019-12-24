The chemists open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day in Wokingham borough and beyond

Where to go to get emergency medicine and advice over the festive season if you live in Wokingham areas

Pharmacies across the Wokingham area and beyond will be opening their doors for emergency medicine this Christmas.

On Christmas Day, Wokingham residents will have to travel to Reading’s Oxford Road to access medicines, otherwise they will be able to visit chemists on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Market Place branch of Boots is open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day – the same hours apply to Morrisons in Woosehill.

Asda in Lower Earley will open from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day and 10am to 5pm on New Year’s Day.

The pharmacy in Wokingham Medical Centre will open its doors from 7am to 5pm on Boxing Day.

Lloyds Pharmacy, which operates from Sainsbury’s at Winnersh, will be open from 9am to 5pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Oxford Road pharmacy at 276 Oxford Road, Reading, is open from 10am to 6pm on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Boots the Chemist in Reading’s Oracle shopping centre is open from 8am to 6pm on Boxing Day and 11am to 5pm on New Year’s Day.

Its sister branch in Broad Street, Reading is open from 10am to 4pm on both Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.