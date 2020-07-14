The Cowshed awarded a share of £807,000 from Thames Valley Police

A HURST charity is one of 27 organisations to be awarded funding from Thames Valley Police.

More than £807,000 has been allocated to charities and community interest companies that support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Included in the list is The Cowshed, which recently expanded its premises with a large sorting depot in Winnersh. The charity provides good quality, clean, ironed clothes and other essentials free to those in need.

The funding covers costs incurred during the pandemic and anticipated spending from Tuesday, March 24 to Saturday, October 31.

Anthony Stansfeld, police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, said: “During lockdown, organisations across the Thames Valley have worked tirelessly to ensure they continue to support victims.

“Many have adapted the way they work and invested in technology to reach people remotely. Some have also lost income through their inability to raise funds.

“I am delighted to be able to award this funding to help them support victims during this time. As restrictions begin to ease, it is likely we will see a rise in the number of people seeking support from domestic abuse and sexual violence services and it is vital that this support remains available and accessible to those who need it.”

Also included in the funding allocation was Berkshire Women’s Aid, Support U, Parents and Children Together (PACT) in Alana House, Reading and Trust House, Reading.