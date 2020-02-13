The Emmbrook look to academy status to secure direct Government funding

A WOKINGHAM secondary school is planning to convert into an academy and join a local trust in the process.

The Governors of The Emmbrook School said that the decision came following a “robust and comprehensive due diligence process”.

Assuming the decision is ratified, it will join The Circle Trust, which includes St Crispin’s School as well as several primary schools in the borough.

The Emmbrook said that one of the core values of the trust is that every school is unique and must preserve in perpetuity its own particular background, beliefs and ethos and that it is essential that schools should be led by, and their improvement driven by, their Headteacher with local governance.

All secondary schools bar one in Wokingham borough are choosing to be an academy and the Governors of The Emmbrook added that nationally, more than three-quarters of secondary schools and a third of primary schools have gone down this route.

They said they are now consulting with associated stakeholders and members of the wider Emmbrook Community over the proposals, saying that this has included open meetings to share information, provide opportunities to ask questions and hear responses from colleagues as well as an evening meeting for parents.

In a statement, they said that they are delighted with the range of views and discussion held so far and are keen to continue to explore that.

And Nick McSweeney, The Emmbrook’s headteacher, said: “This is an exciting time for The Emmbrook as we continue to see the school improve and grow.

“I firmly believe that the opportunities that will arise from joining a local academy trust that places students first and foremost, while preserving the unique identity and culture of each school, will allow us to deliver the best possible experience for our students and our staff.

“I am excited to foster deeper links with other local schools, including St Crispin’s, and have welcomed the input of students, parents and staff during our consultation.”