The Ivy at Sonning: Half-price dining offer

To all my amazing customers.

I have decided after 14 fantastic years of running the Ivy Garden of Sonning that it’s time for me to move on to pastures new.

I have had the most amazing time serving my traditional Indian cuisine to you all.

I have made some lovely friends along the way that have made me feel so welcome and part of the community, you will all remain in my heart.

You haven’t seen the last of me, I’ll still be back frequently visiting the beautiful village of Sonning and hope to keep in touch with many of you.

As my way of a thanking you for your business over the 14 years and my chance to give something back to you, I would like to offer you as a way of appreciation some special offers valid until Saturday 21st March.

Please do bring friends and family and enjoy the last two weeks our scrumptious food.

Take Care, Bobby.

Half price all food

Sunday to Thursday until March 2lst (bookings only, excludes drinks)

Set Menu £19.95

Fridays and Saturdays sittings 6.45pm & 8.30pm (bookings only, excludes drinks)

Book early to avoid disappointment

Don’t just take our word for it — here’s what you think

Best curry in Berkshire

I had dinner here recently and simply can not fault it. Starting with a bhaji big enough to feed an elephant, I was overjoyed to see the lamb bhuna I ordered come swiftly and smoothly from the kitchen straight down my gullet.

To this day I still have fond dreams of previous dinners at the Ivy and thoroughly recommend everyone to go there!

OllieHG, Wassenaar, Zuid-Holland

Great food & service

Managed to get in at short notice on a Saturday.

Food is delicious and service very good.

We had a shared starter between four of us as suggested by the waiter and it was divine!!

Drewreadi

Favourite Indian

Love this little gem. Food is excellent. Staff are friendly and always remember you from previous visits. They are great with children. Always look forward to a visit.

Caledongirl2014

Simply The Best

Hadn’t been here for a few years, but came back for our wedding anniversary this weekend.

The food is just so good – everything just tastes that little bit fresher than other restaurants. The garlic prawn starter was beautiful, the lamb dhansak amazing. Even the poppadums were great and the chilli naan so light and fluffy and crispy on the outside….

Oh and the service is brilliant.

I normally dodge dessert at Indian restaurants, but the walnut ice cream is well worth squeezing in.

Fitoldgot, Reading

Fantastic Food one of the best in the UK!

I’ve eaten here many times over the years! Takeaways and eat in meals! Food has always been amazing! Staff really friendly! And very funny as well! Service is always great! Great atmosphere! When I went in with a friend of mine they know us both as we are regulars! Best onion Bhaji I’ve eaten!

Fantastic butter chicken and saag paneer I cannot believe the negative reviews I haven’t got a bad thing to say about this fantastic place. Fantastic mint sauce and poppadoms too!

The royal lamb is also a fantastic dish that lamb shank is amazing!

It’s just a shame I now can’t visit as often as possible as I’ve moved to Oxford but I do try and visit as often as I can still I have not found anywhere that does the same standard of fine food on offer here! This has to be one of the best in the UK!

traviskeanerocker

Good food

An unexpected delight in Sonning. We ate here on holiday and had a great curry. Fresh ingredients and a great selection of choice. Service was quick and courteous. Thoroughly enjoyed.

842SarahL

TO BOOK CALL: 0118 969 7676

6 High Street, Sonning On Thames, RG4 6UP

Open seven days a week

This is sponsored content