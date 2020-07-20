The Keys gets the keys to Shinfield’s new primary school

PLANS are in place to open a new primary school in Shinfield this September, when 29 new pupils will walk through its doors for the first time.

Last week, Wokingham Borough Council handed over the buildings that will become Alder Grove to The Keys Academy Trust.

The trust already manages, among others, Earley St Peters and The Coombes in Arborfield.

The new school is part of the Shinfield West development and will ultimately become a 420-place free school for children aged between 4 and 11. There will also be enough places for 26 children in a nursery.

Although it had been due to open last year, there was not enough demand on the places, and the original education provider also withdrew its interest in running the free school.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, was at the handing over ceremony.

She said: “This is a very important milestone for the school and it will be very welcome in the growing community. We are delighted that The Keys Academy will be running the new school and will now be able to get ready for opening.

“They have a strong proven track record in our borough and provide the best educational experiences for pupils.”

Alder Grove Primary School is part of Shinfield Meadows, a development that comprises 1,200 new homes, a food store, commercial and communal space, and recreation grounds.

Wokingham Borough Council said that as part of its plans, these new major developments include the necessary schools, roads and other facilities, and they are funded through developer contributions.

This includes an investment of £98million in new schools.

The new Alder Grove primary school will eventually welcome 420 pupils Picture: Stewart Turkington / www.stphotos.co.uk

Cllr Clark added: “When it comes to providing schools in new developments it has been our overriding principle that it is better to be ahead of demand and have a school ready too early than be in the position of having too few school places for children.

“We now have that demand in Shinfield and I am delighted the school will open in September.”

The Keys Academy Trust is a Church of England multi-academy trust and its borough schools includes: Crazies CE Primary School, Polehampton Infant and Junior, Sonning CE Primary School and St Nicholas CE Primary School, Earley St Peters CE Primary, The Coombes, and St Sebastian’s Primary.

Hester Wooller, executive headteacher and CEO of The Keys Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted to be in the position to accept the transfer of the building from Wokingham Borough Council to The Keys Academy Trust.

“Over the last 18 months, we have worked in partnership with WBC to ensure the successful opening of our new school Alder Grove in September 2020.

“Our vision is for Alder Grove Church of England Primary School to be at the heart of the new community in Shinfield and we look forward to seeing the school grow and serve our local families over the coming years.”