The Ministry of Silly Walks (Sonning branch) is watching you …

by Andy Preston0

PUTTING HIS camera equipment to good use, a Sonning man has set up the Ministry of Silly Walks for all to enjoy.

With a vantage point from the High Street, James Ruffell rigged up his redundant equiptment in his front room.

He then ordered a laminator just to make his Ministry of Silly Walks sign all the more official — and weather resistant too.

And with a motion detecting sensor, none of the Silly Walk entries will be missed.

Sonning residents are challenged to create their most ludicrous, creative and bonkers walk possible for the four-metre stretch of road.

James said: “The people in Sonning have a great sense of humour, we’re getting about eight silly walks each day.”

So far, each of the four episodes have  been carefully edited and then uploaded to YouTube for comedic viewing.

“I love Monty Python,” he added. “It’s exactly my sort of sense of humour. That’s why I thought of setting it up. And it’s proving popular. I put it on hold for VE Day but people are asking for it back.”

