The most surrealist of Happy Easters ever

USUALLY, we’d be enjoying a four-day weekend.

DIY stores would be busy selling the latest in home improvements, farms would be promoting lambing days, egg hunts would be in full flow and churches would be cleaning, polishing and tidying ahead of sunrise breakfasts, watchnight vigils and stations of the Cross.

But not this year.

Due to the coronavirus, many of us are unsure what day of the week it is, let alone if it’s a bank holiday or normal day.

With shops shut and car parks closed, it is easy to make this surreal Easter a stay-at-home one.

Last weekend, the good weather meant people were taking to the parks and breaking the rules on leaving home: games of football, meeting friends and sunbathing.

It is wrong at this time: every meeting outside of your immediate family group and inside that magic two metre radius prolongs the coronavirus’s sweep through the globe.

Staying at home is not easy. With gorgeous weather, it is blooming hard.

But even in these strange, surreal times, we need to stick with the plan: save lives, help the NHS and other essential workers by making this surreal Easter a happy one by staying at home.

Happy Easter.