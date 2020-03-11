The Oldest Profession can be found in Wokingham Without next week

EBOS go back to the 80s for their latest production

MEMBERS of EBOS will be performing a more unusual play at its Wokingham Without base next week.

The Oldest Profession tells the story of five women who are plying for trade in New York City.

Times have changed in the 50 years since they moved from New Orleans to Manhattan, and so have their fortunes.

Their problems include increased competition, rising rents, failing mental faculties and deteriorating stamina.

By being friends, the ladies are a family who support each other through ups and downs, their warmth and wit getting them through even the toughest test.

Set in the week before the 1980 US presidential elections that saw actor Ronald Regan sweep into power, the play is performed from Wednesday, March 18 through to Saturday, March 21.

Curtain up is at 7.45pm and it takes place at the Pinewood Theatre in Pinewood Leisure Centre.

Tickets cost £11. For details, visit www.ebos.org.uk or call 0845 840 5143.