The Oracle announces plans to reopen on Monday, June 15

A SHOPPING centre in neighbouring Reading has announced it will reopen its doors on Monday, June 15.

The Oracle, in the town centre, has kept essential stores open throughout the lockdown period, but now the restrictions are being relaxed so more shops can reopen. However, shopping in large groups is being discouraged at this stage.

There will be a one-way system in place with reminders to practise social distancing and the number of people in the centre may be limited at peak times.

Hand cleaning centres will be installed and staff members who interact with the public will be allowed to wear protective clothing.

Contactless payment methods are encouraged to minimise cash transactions and where touchscreens are used these will be regularly cleaned.

And to ensure that visitors and staff are kept safe, an independent inspection will take place.

There will be some other changes: some car parks may not be available, stores may have reduced opening hours and some restaurants will continue to provide takeaway and delivery only. All this information will be listed on The Oracle’s website.

Andy Briggs, general manager at The Oracle, said: “It has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are hugely grateful to the key workers that have done so much over the past few months.

“At The Oracle, we’re working really hard to make sure we can re-open on 15 June, and that we can do so safely.

“We ask that people be patient with us though, as the way we shop is going to be different for a while, and visits might take longer than usual. We can’t wait to re-open, and to welcome back our customers.”

And Mark Bourgeois, managing director UK & Ireland at Hammerson, which owns The Oracle, said that every effort had been made to ensure that the shopping destination met all Covid-19 standards.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all of our customers, retailers and colleagues. We have considered carefully how to create an operating environment that allows the centre and brands to reopen safely,” he said.

“Throughout our destinations, we will display clear information for consumers on how to shop in this new environment, and we also have technology in place allowing us to monitor visitor numbers, to ensure there are never too many people in our spaces at any one time.”