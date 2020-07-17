The surprise that awaits you in the Wokingham’s Buckhurst Meadows

EVERYONE knows that if you go down to the woods today, you’ll be sure of a big surprise, but what about the meadows?

Well, it might be for the children, but adults will appreciate some foreknowledge.

Buckhurst Meadows is one of the borough’s newest green spaces, and is part of the Montague Park development.

Until the end of the month, children aged between three and 12 are invited to come and explore the meadows to try and find some animals.

Organised by Wokingham Borough Council’s Community Engagement Team and My Journey, and sponsored by David Wilson Homes, there are 12 different animals hiding.

To take part, visit the My Journey website, download the questionnaire and fill it in.

Launch of the Aniimal Trail Competion in Montague Park. Picture: Steve Smyth for Wokingham.Today

Once completed, families can email it back to the My Journey team.

All correct entries will receive a certificate, and there will be a £10 Love To Shop voucher for winners in three age groups: three- to five-years, six- to eight-years, and nine-12 years.

These winners will be picked at random.

Happy hunting.

For more details, log on to bit.ly/buckhurstmeadows