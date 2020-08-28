THE TILEHURST END: Reading Women show ambition ahead of new Super League season

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote in this column about the summer of change that lay ahead for the

Reading men’s team. That change is still happening – as I write, Mark Bowen appears set to be

replaced as manager – but is leaving the future looking more uncertain by the day.

However there has also been change occurring within the women’s side, but the outcome would appear to be a

much more optimistic one.



Eight first team players, including Remi Allen, Sophie Howard and Jo Potter, all left the club at the

end of their contracts in June, following on from the announcement that England international Jade

Moore would be joining NWSL outfit Orlando Pride.

It left the squad looking a little threadbare, and meant supporters were slightly worried about whether the team would be able to compete towards the top end of the WSL again next season.



Yet those fears have been quickly suppressed by a host of a new arrivals to bolster Kelly Chambers’

ranks. In mid-July, a double signing from Arsenal whet the appetite as Danielle Carter and Emma

Mitchell joined the Royals.

Two extremely experienced options, the pair were WSL and FA Cup winners with the Gunners and have both been capped at international level by England and Scotland respectively.



Next through the door was centre-back Deanna Cooper from WSL champions Chelsea, followed by

New Zealand international goalkeeper Erin Nayler. But the biggest signing was still to come. Last

week, Reading made a huge statement of intent by capturing Jess Fishlock on a loan deal for the

season.



Wales’ all-time appearance maker with 133 caps to her name, Fishlock has quite the CV. She has

been with US side OL Reign since 2013, but has spent several off-seasons on loans around the world,

leading to an enviable medal collection: including league titles in four different countries, two

Champions League crowns and a host of individual honours.

There is no doubt that the midfielder will be an invaluable presence in the group. Fishlock’s arrival also means that the Royals have the unique quirk of having two MBEs in their squad – along with Fara Williams, England’s most-capped footballer of all time.



It would seem that there has never been a more exciting time to follow the women’s side. Kelly

Chambers’ team have finished in the top five in each of the last three WSL seasons and reached the

FA Cup semi-finals in 2019, but are now keen to kick-on and progress even further.

The addition of players who are experienced in winning silverware will only help that ambition.

The 2020/21 campaign will also see the Women play at the Madejski Stadium much more regularly,

following the departure of London Irish from RG2, making fixtures more accessible.

Their first home game is against Aston Villa on September 13, a week after the season opener away to Arsenal. If you want to watch a Reading team do well next season, you know where to head.

By Olly Allen