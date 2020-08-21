THE TILEHURST END: Royals to turn to youth for the future?

For years, Reading has had a proud history of developing young players. To date, 57 individuals have graduated from the club’s esteemed academy to feature for the first team. From Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Pearce to Jack Stacey and Rob Dickie, the Royals have nurtured some exceptional talent.

The production line has not stopped in recent seasons, with the current generation of youngsters continuing to impress. With the senior squad currently looking slightly thin on the ground and funds seemingly tight for any transfer business, Mark Bowen may turn to the academy to bolster his side ahead of the new campaign.

There are of course a number of academy graduates who are already established members of the first team squad. Andy Rinomhota and Omar Richards have 137 appearances for the club between them, and are arguably first choice in their respective positions.

Meanwhile, last season was a breakthrough year for Tom McIntyre and Michael Olise. McIntyre’s journey is the stuff of dreams – a boyhood fan who would watch Reading home and away, he is now a key part of the team. A left-footed centre-back who is confident on the ball and strong in the tackle, McIntyre is a valuable asset to Reading and many have even tipped him to be a future captain.

As for Olise, it is hard to believe that the midfielder is still only 18 years old. The effortlessness with which he glides around the pitch is magnificent for someone of his age, and it’s no surprise that he has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Celtic. It would surely be best for his development for him to stay at Reading for at least another season.

There are also a few names coming back into the fold following loan spells in 2019/20. Luke Southwood earned rave reviews at Hamilton, and at 22 years old will now want to challenge Sam Walker to be the Royals’ second choice goalkeeper behind Rafael.

It is two and a half years since Tom Holmes made his Reading debut as a teenage centre-back, and he is now back from KSV Roeselare in Belgium ready to fight for a first team spot.

Another player who spent time abroad was midfielder Jordan Holsgrove, who helped Spanish side Atlético Baleares qualify for the third tier play-offs.

Looking at a slightly younger age group, 18-year-old Thierry Nevers was top scorer for the Under 23s last season and also featured on the bench for the first team’s Carabao Cup game against Plymouth Argyle. As a winger, he could certainly be an option for Mark Bowen in a position which is currently lacking many alternatives.



Likewise, Imari Samuels, 17, may well take the role of back-up left-back following the departures of Jordan Obita and Tyler Blackett. Bowen is certainly not short of options if he is keen to integrate academy players into the first team set up, and for supporters it is always pleasing to see ‘One Of Our Own’ out on the pitch.