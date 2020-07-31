The Watermill turns again – Newbury theatre returns with open-air performances

A summer of outdoor performances has been announced for The Watermill Theatre in Newbury.

Following government guidance allowing outdoor theatres to open, the venue will host a line-up of entertainment in its repurposed garden area.

The first show, a comedy version of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Sherlock Holmes tale The Hound Of The Baskervilles, is currently taking place until Saturday, August 8.

This will be followed by a concert version of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot with evening performances from Monday, August 17 until Saturday, August 29.

And joining the cast for The Hound of the Baskervilles are names including Victoria Blunt, Rosalind Lailey and James Mack, with the cast of Camelot soon to be announced.

Artistic and executive director of The Watermill Theatre, Paul Hart said: “I’m so thrilled we’re able to bring you a summer season from our gorgeous gardens.

“The back lawn becomes Dartmoor in a bold and bonkers production of The Hound of the Baskervilles and I couldn’t think of anywhere more sublime to present Lerner and Loewe’s stunning score than here in Camelot.”

“I’m immensely proud of the team who have worked day and night to make this happen.

“I’ve been moved by theatres up and down the country working their socks off to create inspired work and community projects in impossible circumstances and I’m so looking forward to us conjuring some joy this summer.

“Come and join us for great theatre, al fresco dining, chilled rosé and the perfect location as the sun sets over the river- what could be more magical and frankly we all deserve it. And hopefully the rain will hold off.”

Guests will enjoy a two-course pre-show dinner from the restaurant from 5.30pm, with the evening shows starting at 7.30pm (Monday to Saturday), and cream teas available after matinée performances (Thursday and Saturday).

And to ensure everyone’s safety, strict social distancing measures including reduced audience capacity, segregated tables, one-way systems and hand sanitiser stations will be implemented by the theatre.

To purchase tickets for the performances log on to watermill.org.uk or call the box office on 01635 46044.