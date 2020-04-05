The Wokingham Society Heritage Matters: Wokingham's Trees – Our Roots, Our Legacy

The trees across our borough reflect our local history, with the most visible legacy being our large old English oaks, remnants of the original Windsor Forest. The rides through the forest, allowing Queen Anne to follow hunts in her carriage, are still evident in Finchampstead and Crowthorne woods and in tree-lined residential roads with ‘Ride’ in their name.

Landowners, particularly the Victorians, loved to plant trees leaving us legacies such as Swallowfield Park and Maiden Erlegh Drive in Earley, where many old oaks lined the drive to Maiden Erlegh House (now demolished).

Wellingtonia Avenue in Finchampstead is a well-known landmark with over 100 Wellingtonia trees, but the borough has three other such avenues, at Yeldall Manor in Wargrave, at Reddam House in Sindlesham and at Wellington Court in Spencers Wood (which is visible from both the M4 and Prospect Park).

In the Doomsday Book, tithes from villages along the Thames were given in volumes of eels. These were caught in traps made from willow and many old willow trees still grow along local streams and river banks.

The Wokingham District Veteran Tree Association (WDVTA) has surveyed and recorded trees across our borough for the last twelve years and the results can be seen on our website (wdvta.org.uk).

We have used a Forestry Research tool to assess the local tree canopy cover which is 26% for the borough, with parishes ranging from 16% for Shinfield and 39% for Finchampstead. This data will now be used to estimate the annual absorption of carbon dioxide, and other air pollutants, by the current tree stock, highlighting its value.

Scientists have confirmed the health benefits of walking in woodland, a message that is very appropriate for the current pandemic.

Trees are a valuable amenity for so many reasons, but they are under threat. Climate changes bring summer droughts and winter storms, new pests and diseases are spreading. The need for housing can necessitate felling of some trees whilst others can be damaged by root disturbance. We lose local trees to all of these factors every year.

New developments and country parks are landscaped with new trees, but sadly many die with poor aftercare. We are working with Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) to rectify this.

Recent press coverage has reported that tree planting could be a major contributor to reducing global warming. Wokingham Borough Council plan to plant 250,000 trees over the next five years. We are engaging with them to use this opportunity to increase the local canopy cover, use trees to reduce flooding and to create new woodlands for residents to enjoy. A legacy for the future.

Alison Griffin – WDVTA Chairman