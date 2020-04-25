The word on the street: lockdown road art thanks NHS

WHEN A new Banksy is posted on the streets, the world takes notice.

When Sonning’s answer to the street artists appears, they put a smile on everyone’s faces.

The anonymous artist struck again this week, placing a large rainbow heart on the roundabout that links the village with Caversham and Playhatch.

It’s a symbol of our nation’s support for the NHS and other care workers who are tirelessly helping those who have come down with Covid-19.

It’s not the only road art: in Park Lane, Charvil someone has sprayed ‘Protect the NHS’’, while a rainbow has appeared on the A4 Bath Road.

Both a bit naughty, but it helps remind us to be thankful for our wonderful guardian angels.