The Wokingham Paper

The word on the street: lockdown road art thanks NHS

by Phil Creighton0
Street art

WHEN A new Banksy is posted on the streets, the world takes notice.

When Sonning’s answer to the street artists appears, they put a smile on everyone’s faces.

The anonymous artist struck again this week, placing a large rainbow heart on the roundabout that links the village with Caversham and Playhatch.

It’s a symbol of our nation’s support for the NHS and other care workers who are tirelessly helping those who have come down with Covid-19.

It’s not the only road art: in Park Lane, Charvil someone has sprayed ‘Protect the NHS’’, while a rainbow has appeared on the A4 Bath Road.

Both a bit naughty, but it helps remind us to be thankful for our wonderful guardian angels.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

WIN! Winner of Lions raffle will enjoy a supermarket sweep

Phil Creighton

Herridge says Binfield’s performance at Abingdon was “worst of my tenure”

Tom Crocker

VIEWPOINTS: Wokingham should get the housing it needs, not what developers think

Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.