Theresa May and Sir John Redwood pay tribute to former Wokingham Borough Council leader Frank Browne

A FORMER leader of Wokingham Borough Council has died.

Frank Browne was just 48.

He was in charge between 2002 and 2009, stepping down not just from leadership but the council itself in 2009.

He was first elected for Remenham and Wargrave in 1996, and became leader of the then Conservative opposition in 2000, then, at the age of 30, was the youngest council leader in the country when the party regained control in 2002.

Away from the council, he served as chairman of the Berkshire Leaders group and represented the county on the South East Leader’s Panel and the South East Regional Assembly.

After leading the council, he helped campaign for Barack Obama to be elected president of the United States, as well as campaigning for Boris Johnson’s mayoral role and helping Theresa May’s election wins in her Maidenhead constituency.

He became chairman of Henley Conservatives.

Away from politics, Frank worked as a marketing analyst for Invesco Perpetual in his early career, and worked in communications.

Theresa May, Conservative MP for Maidenhead, remembered Frank as her friend.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt about the loss of Frank Browne, a former leader of Wokingham Borough Council,” she said.

“Frank was not only a good friend, but a dedicated public servant and an effective council leader. We campaigned together on many elections and campaigns in support of local residents.

“Frank meant a great deal to so many of us here in the local community and I know he will be greatly missed.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Frank’s family at this difficult time.”

Sir John Redwood, Conservative MP for Wokingham, said: “I was saddened to hear of Frank’s untimely death, and send my condolences to his family and close friends.

“Frank was a dedicated Councillor and political campaigner, who worked hard for Wokingham Borough.

“He rose to undertake the job of leader of the council, which he carried out with great energy. “Always willing to go out and about to hear criticisms of the council and the party, he kept in touch with public opinion.

“I will miss him, as he was ever willing to join us door knocking and talking to people about his favourite subject of how we could together help create a better Wokingham.”

In a statement, Wokingham Conservative Association said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Frank Browne.

“Frank cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents throughout Wokingham and in his capacity as Leader of Wokingham Borough Council made an extremely valuable contribution to our community.

“Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.”

Former Wokingham Borough Council leader Cllr Keith Baker owes his political career to Frank.

“I first met him when he persuaded me to stand in Coronation ward for the first time in 2009,” he said.

“Once I was settled in, he quickly put me in as deputy executive member for highways and my political career began.

“Frank had an uncanny knack of identifying talent among the backbenchers.”

He added: “I personally learnt a lot from him over the years, he will be missed.”

And Geoff Luckett from the Henley Society said: “Frank invited me to join The Henley Society Executive Committee some four short years ago. I had not known him before then.

“I found him to be a highly motivated leader and he will be sadly missed by us all.

“In his time as the Society’s Chairman he gathered around him some capable people and he leaves the group in a strong position both regards personnel and finances.

“We all knew that Frank was unwell. We did not know how unwell. He never complained and was always happy to take on any task. Many of our recent initiatives were Frank Browne-inspired.

“He will be a difficult act to follow.”