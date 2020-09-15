Theresa May supports launch of Berkshire Young People Diabetes Council

THE FORMER Prime Minister gave her support to a young people’s diabetes group, by joining their launch event earlier this month.

Theresa May, whose constituency includes Wargrave, Sonning and Twyford, filmed a video message to celebrate the launch of the Berkshire Young People Diabetes Council.

Thought to be the first diabetes peer support group of its kind, Mrs May encouraged young people to not let the condition stop them achieving their goals.

Speaking at the event on Friday, September 4, Mrs May, who also has Type 1 Diabetes, said: “Be ambitious, go out there and do whatever you want to do.

“You are at a stage of moving on in your life, taking more control of your Type 1 Diabetes. Control is important, but it doesn’t stop you doing what you want to do for the rest of your life.

“Don’t think it is going to restrict you. You can do what you want with your life.”

The council includes 10 young people who have been, or are under the care of the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s Paediatric and The Young Adult Diabetes Teams, and will soon transfer from the children’s clinic to the young adult department.

It was created to support the transition from leaving school to university, college or entering the world of work.

The specialist diabetes team at the Royal Berkshire Hospital said these major life events can be a challenge for young people trying to manage glucose level checks, carbohydrate counting, insulin injections and hypo episodes.

The team usually holds an annual event for young patients and their families to meet clinicians outside of the hospital setting.

This year it was held virtually on Friday to coincide with the launch of the council.

Diabetic university students gave advice about cooking, health and what to expect at university.

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust’s acting CEO, Nicky Lloyd, said: “We are so grateful to Mrs May for her support and encouragement for the young people who are embarking on new and exciting chapters in their lives but with the added responsibility of dealing with their diabetes.

“Her video is a real boost for the young people and proof that having Type 1 diabetes doesn’t hinder you from achieving things you’ve really set your heart on.”

Boikie Osupeng, young people diabetes specialist at the RBH, said: “The Berkshire Young People Diabetes Council came about during chats with our team and the young people we look after.

“They felt that while they very much appreciate the medical advice we provide, they also wanted to access support from their peers who have already made the transition from paediatric care to the adult clinic.”

He added: “As young people reach the age of 11 years we start the process of preparing them for taking ownership of their care from their significant other.

“This instils a sense of empowerment which will see them through, with the right support, as they go into their young adulthood.

“At 17- to 18-years-old they transfer to the Young Adult department and at this point in their life they should be well capable of managing their diabetes with minimal support.”