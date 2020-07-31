‘They are suffering’ – meet the fashion expert from Finchampstead helping people in India

A FINCHAMPSTEAD fashion expert has launched a project to help Indian families.

Aparna Jain, owner of style consultancy YunikuLondon has partnered with her relatives in India to fundraise for those most affected by the pandemic.

The initiative will see Ms Jain and her team produce sustainable clothes, with profits going to people struggling financially in Faridabad, India.

She said: “Throughout the pandemic I have kept in close contact with my family and learnt how different the lockdown conditions are between our two countries.

“Many people in my family’s town are suffering due to wages and job losses so I wanted to do something to help them.

“As my sister and I are both from fashion backgrounds, we decided to use our skills and knowledge to raise money for the vulnerable families.

“With a team of four, we have set up a system where three ladies in India create the sample clothes, and I then sell them to my clients here.”

Clothes on sale include kaftans and pyjamas made from sustainable materials designed for the summer season.

Ms Jain added: “All of the items are made from organic resources which are light and easy to wear.

“It is important to us that we sell sustainable, slow fashion as part of this project as we want to reduce the impact on the environment as much as possible.”

“We currently have 10 sample kaftans and one pair of sample pyjamas for customers to try on.

One of the Kaftans created by Aparna Jains company to help people affected by coronavrius

“Once they have chosen a fit and style they like, they can request different prints and materials from our collection. Their item will then be made in India and delivered in 14 days.

“The kaftans come in either a longer or shorter length and can fit sizes 8 to 20. They cost between £50 and £60.”

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/yunikulondon