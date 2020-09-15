THINK LOCAL: Gratitude is the new attitude

Is it just me or does anyone else feel like someone has thrown a whole load of balls at them just recently?

I’m trying my best to keep them in the air, along with all the other balls I was juggling.

The summer seems to have gone by in a hot flash. lockdown life, in the (not-so) slow lane, is putting it’s foot down.

I’m flying by at 100% miles an hour and the next stop will be Christmas. I’m already planning to be a festive puddle on the floor.

Rejoice, the teenagers have gone back to school but where is the calm? Where is my day at Nirvana? Not a chance, it’s business as usual in this house. I’m a freelance PR and right now I’m utterly gratefulto have clients and I’m working like the clappersto keep them all happy.

And really, despite my moans, I am very happy too. Because now is the time to be grateful.

Yes, school might be different but at least they’re back. Work is crazy but I’m glad I have it.

As much as I want to feel like I’ve come out of the summer a different person, with a new take on life, I’m pretty much just the same old me.

Whizzing around in the fast lane, slamming on the breaks from time to time.

I slowed things enough to jump over the Berkshire borders into Henley at the weekend.

I was at Tom Kerridge’s Pub In The Park, part of the Henley Festival. In truth, it was a pub in a car park. Row upon on upon of people sat in camping chairs next to their cars.

Socially-distanced festivals have a touch of the 1970s about them.

Pitching up on an A-road for a picnic, drinking out of plastic. Or maybe that was just my family.

But on Saturday I was with my friends, drinking wine and having fun. We even had Soul II Soul on stage and they rocked.

And last week I managed to step away from the laptop to have a coffee with a client in Peach Place.

If you’ve not managed to hang out there yet, you really need to.

It was like summer in the city.

Such a buzz about the place and I was super impressed with all the seating. Find a friend and take five with coffee and cake before the sunshine really disappears.

But when it does we’ll have a new Winter Wonderland opening in town.

I can’t wait because that means Christmas is around the corner and I can stop again.

When that time comes, if you see a woman balled up in the corner of the store, you’ll know that it’s me. You’ve been warned.

Rachel is founder Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough