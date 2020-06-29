Think pink to help Wokingham’s Tesco store raise funds for Cancer Research

STAFF from the Wokingham Tesco branch are encouraging people to donate their spare change to Cancer Research UK.

With shoppers encouraged to pay by card, Tesco is asking its customers to bring their loose change to the store which will then be donated.

The shop will have charity containers on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4.

Customers and staff are also invited to dress in pink.

Louise Jerdas, Tesco Wokingham community champion, said: “Tesco has supported Race for Life Events for 19 years and with all the events now cancelled this year, we are trying to come up with ideas of how to help the vital work that [they] do.”