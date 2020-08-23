This is why Richard is potty about Wokingham

IT’S A saga that’s been 1,000 years in the making – and now it can be yours thanks to a new book.

Detailing the borough’s roots from the Anglo-Saxon times through to the present day, Wokingham:

A Potted History is a chance to learn about a ‘quintessential’ English county town.

Richard Gibbs has spent 18 months writing about the early days, when our ancestors were the Wocingas. He’s also looked at how the civil war transformed the town’s fortunes: at a stroke, half the houses were destroyed.

Since then, the town has been home to highwaymen, bull-baiting and beer houses, some of which are still in business.

Richard lives in Wokingham, so has had a head start on the research.

But where did the idea come from? “I was looking at the history of Wokingham, and asked the obvious question – what books should I go away and read? Apart from older texts and some pamphlets, I was amazed that there wasn’t really a book about Wokingham,” he says.

“It came about almost because I wanted to read a book about the town and there wasn’t one, so I decided to write it myself and go away and do the research.

“Somehow or other, one chapter produced two, and it all followed from there.”

He admits that the process was fascinating, especially as people don’t think much has happened in Wokingham.

“The minute you start looking at it, understanding a bit more about what did happen, who lived here, how did they live, it suddenly becomes unbelievably interesting,” he says.

“It opens up the perspective.”

Richard says that he enjoys the research and that the book took “two long winter sessions” before being ready for publication, which had been delayed due to the virus.

“We’ve had a very positive reaction,” he says. “I’ve got really nice comments from people saying it’s great and it was long overdue.

“I’ve tried to write it so it’s not like ploughing through treacle – it’s history, but I wanted it to be accessible and I think people are responding to that.”

All being well, Richard will have a second book coming out next year and, he promises, “I’m looking at other things that might well end up becoming a book”.

“Writing other stuff becomes suddenly quite addictive,” he says. “It’s something I’ll continue to do.”

Wokingham: A Potted History by Richard Gibbs is published by The History Press, and is available for £14.99. ISBN: 9780750993364