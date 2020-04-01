Thorntons donate masses of chocolate and Easter eggs to Community Hub

By
Jess Warren
-
0
Staff at Thorntons, Reading donated hordes of chocolates and treats to the Wokingham Community Hub.

THINGS got sweeter for the Wokingham Community Hub earlier this week, after receiving a massive donation of chocolates and Easter eggs.

The hub, which collects donations and packages food parcels for the vulnerable received a van-full of chocolate treats from the Thorntons, in Broad Street, Reading.

Chocolate Easter eggs and a variety of sweet treats were delivered to the community hub on Monday. Picture: Wokingham Community Hub

Arriving on Monday, volunteers working at the hub shared their delight on social media.

They said: “Huge thank you to Thorntons in Reading for their generous donation to the Hub — this will cheer up many vulnerable people in our community in the next couple of weeks.”

A spokesperson from Thorntons said: “Community has always been important to us and we are committed to playing our role in supporting how we can.

“Our donation to Wokingham Community Hub is just a small token of our appreciation to that community. We are very pleased to have been able to spread a little joy at this difficult time.”

The chocolate eggs and treats will now be packaged into the food parcels being delivered to the vulnerable across the borough.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of