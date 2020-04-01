Thorntons donate masses of chocolate and Easter eggs to Community Hub

THINGS got sweeter for the Wokingham Community Hub earlier this week, after receiving a massive donation of chocolates and Easter eggs.

The hub, which collects donations and packages food parcels for the vulnerable received a van-full of chocolate treats from the Thorntons, in Broad Street, Reading.

Chocolate Easter eggs and a variety of sweet treats were delivered to the community hub on Monday. Picture: Wokingham Community Hub

Arriving on Monday, volunteers working at the hub shared their delight on social media.

They said: “Huge thank you to Thorntons in Reading for their generous donation to the Hub — this will cheer up many vulnerable people in our community in the next couple of weeks.”

A spokesperson from Thorntons said: “Community has always been important to us and we are committed to playing our role in supporting how we can.

“Our donation to Wokingham Community Hub is just a small token of our appreciation to that community. We are very pleased to have been able to spread a little joy at this difficult time.”

The chocolate eggs and treats will now be packaged into the food parcels being delivered to the vulnerable across the borough.