Those were the days my friend: history of pirate radio to be broadcast in library talk

Tony Hadland to look at illicit listening pleasures thanks to Berkshire Family History

IT MIGHT seem outrageous now, but once upon a time, listening to pop music was frowned upon.

A new talk taking place in Reading next week aims to shed some light on that illicit listening.

Pop Pirates of the 1960s is the subject of the lecture which will be given by Tony Hadland on Saturday, March 7.

Starting at noon and running until 2pm, the talk looks at how radio once had to be broadcast from the North Sea, with stations including Radio Luxenberg and Radio Caroline.

During his talk, Mr Hadland will look at the restrictions placed on broadcasting light entertainment from the earliest days of public broadcasting, which ultimately led to the development of offshore stations.

The idea of broadcasting from a ship developed first in Scandinavia in the 1950s, then in Belgium and the Netherlands, before the first British stations went live in the 1960s.

Mr Hadland’s talk will include numerous audio clips and is organised by the Berkshire Family History Society.

It will be held at the Centre for Heritage and Family History in Reading’s Central Library – the Lion buses stop pretty much outside.

Places cost £5 or £4 for society members and includes tea and coffee plus a cake.

For more details, or to book, log on to https://berksfhs.org or call 0118 950 9553.