Three businesses to move into Peach Place and Elms Field

THREE more companies have signed leases at Elms Field and Peach Place as part of the Wokingham town centre regeneration.

eActiv Health Lounge will be opening a concept centre at Peach Place and independent electronics business Pratts Pods and the Authentic Turkish Barbers will both be taking units at Elms Field.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The last few months have been a difficult time for business. Signing three new businesses, in the last few weeks, clearly shows that confidence in Wokingham has remained throughout this period and the town continues to have a bright future.

“Pratts Pods is a popular family business, already based in Wokingham town centre, specialising in repairing electrical devices. They have a loyal following based on the quality of their work and offering fast and affordable repairs.

“This new move to Elms Field will allow them to increase their repair business and expand their offer to include sales and a face to face service.

Cllr Haitham Taylor added: “The Authentic Turkish Barbers is another independent business who were keen to expand into Wokingham. They pride themselves on the high quality of their staff and place an emphasis on great technique. This new venture will allow them to offer a range of services from an authentic Turkish shave with hot towels, to a perfect haircut or face masks and cleansing face oils.”

Pratts Pods and the Authentic Turkish Barbers will be taking units adjacent to Aldi and the new Starbucks store — which is due to start fit-out in the coming weeks.

Cllr Haitham Taylor added: “As the summer has got underway it has been great seeing Peach Place come into its own as a popular destination for the town centre.

“Local businesses such as the Blue Orchid Bakery, Sit & Sip and the Leafy Elephant have shown their strength during the lockdown and become great hits with local residents who have enjoyed relaxing in the square.

“We believe eActiv Health Lounge will prove just as popular an addition to Peach Place as they offer something that bit different and new with an ethos to take health and fitness beyond the usual gym offer with their Eat, Move, Relax, Recover approach.

“Their specialist nutrition lounge is there to help people create a healthy balanced diet with individual nutrition plans.

“They have a state of the art exercise lounge focussed on a 30 minute workout, as well as a fantastic recovery lounge with the latest floatation therapy on offer, alongside whole body cryotherapy treatment to help optimise recovery after a workout.”