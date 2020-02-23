Three injured – one seriously – after motorway crash this afternoon

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two cars collided on a busy motorway this afternoon, leaving one person with serious injuries and two others injured.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on the M40 northbound, between junctions 4 and 5. All three people have been taken to hospital as a result.

To help their investigation, Thames Valley Police closed the motorway in the northbound direction, while one lane of the southbound carriageway was opened – it is hoped the other lanes will be reopened shortly.

Some borough residents may have got on to the M40 via the A4 Bath Road and have seen the incident or have dashcam footage.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said that they were called around 2.10pm today (Sunday, February 23) to reports of two car collision on M40 northbound between junction 4 and 5.

Investigating officer PC Chris Fallon of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, which is based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“Additionally we are asking anyone who has a dash-cam and was travelling on the M40 at around 2.10pm between junctions 4 and 5 in either direction to check their footage and please get in touch if you think it will aid our investigation.

“We are aware that a number of vehicles may have been travelling at speed on this stretch of the M40 prior to this incident and we are asking anyone who may have seen this to please also get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 710 23/02/20.