Three men arrested over attempted murder in Shefford Crescent, Wokingham

POLICE have arrested three men in connection with an attempted murder in Wokingham last year.

The incident took place in Shefford Crescent at 1.30am on Sunday, November 10 last year, and police have now made the arrests.

Police say a man in his fifties, sustained injuries consistent with being stabbed, and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged and is recovering.

Two men from Reading, aged 18 and 23, and a 19-year-old man from Devon, have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have been released on conditional bail until Friday, September 11.

Investigating officer, PC Natalie Powell, of Reading police station, said: “This investigation is continuing and we have made three arrests in relation to it.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information on this incident to speak to police.

“The three men arrested are on bail while this investigation continues.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or you can report online. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimsteoppers to make an anonymous report by calling 0800 555 111.”