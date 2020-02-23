Three teens arrested after early evening robbery

THREE teenagers have been arrested after an early evening robbery last night – now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place on the London Road in Reading, a route that many Wokingham motorists will use to get to Caversham or Oxfordshire. It is also on the Claret bus route that links Lower Earley with Reading.

Thames Valley Police said that it occurred around 7.40pm, close to The Turks pub.

Two men, both aged 18, walked past a group of youngsters. Police said that the gang “started to engage with the two 18-year-olds verbally”, before following them.

At the corner of London Road with Kendrick Road, one or two of the group grabbed a Tesco carrier bag from the victim and punched him to the head.

To try and escape, the victim ran into traffic on London Road, then on to the pavement and then into Crown Place.

However, police said that the offenders followed and cornered him when he went into a block of student flats.

On doing so, they pushed the victim to the floor and assaulted him, before stealing his bank card.

The victim suffered a bloodied nose and cuts and abrasions to his face but did not need to go to hospital.

The other 18-year-old man was not assaulted.

The offenders are described as approximately eight male youths, all wearing padded coats and hooded tops.

Police said that two 15-year-olds and an 18-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and remain in custody.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Millie Tanner, of Area CID based at Reading, said: “We are investigating this robbery and have made three arrests in connection with this incident.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward. The victim in this case crossed London Road in traffic and will have been pursued by the offenders. We are asking anyone who saw this to please come forward.

“Additionally if you were driving along London Road at around 7.40pm last night and have a dash-cam we would ask you to review your footage and please get in touch if you believe it may have information that can assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200061745 or they can go online. Anyone who wishes to report anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.