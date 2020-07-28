Tik Tok! Pensioners join in the latest video craze

It’s the social media craze that sees teenagers creating short, fun videos to share.

But we doubt its creators ever imagined some of our older residents getting on board.

Residents of Sunrise of Sonning joined in the recent #CelebrateCareHomes campaign by making some special TikTok videos.

The event looks to celebrate staff members for their work in care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic and residents at the Old Bath Road home were more than happy to help out.

Eleanor Smith, who is a spritely 91, said: “I used to live alone in Surrey after my husband died 12 years ago. I was far away from my children and other family.

“I thought I was being independent but was having falls and accidents, I didn’t eat well enough and ended up at hospital a few times.

“I came to this care home straight from hospital and I wasn’t very well at all.

“As soon as I moved in, I realised how lonely I have been living alone. I have been neglecting myself.”

She continues: “Since being in a care home, I recovered incredibly well, started walking independently and regained my strength. All of my friends and family say I am like a brand-new person.

“There are lots of activities to join in, if I want to, but I also have all of my independence and privacy.

I would not want to live anywhere else. I believe it is important to #CelebrateCareHomes because most of them do a brilliant job.”

She added: “Government did not provide the support that was necessary, and they had to fend off for themselves. We need to recognise care home staff more and appreciate them.”

This view is echoed by Pippa Boyd, daughter of one of the home’s residents.

“Care home staff are unfailingly polite and cheerful and always have time for a smile and a chat,” she says.

“They take the time to know their residents and to adjust their responses accordingly. Events are numerous and well run and the team works as a family, putting residents needs at the forefront. They are genuinely fond of residents and it shows.

“We all need to get together to celebrate care homes and applaud them for their outstanding contribution to society.”

For more information on the #CelebrateCareHomes campaign, visit https://www.sunrise-care.co.uk/celebrate-care-homes