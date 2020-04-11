Time capsule in Wokingham’s Carnival Pool to move to new location 28 years after burial

WHEN the new Carnival Pool opens in two years’ time it will have buried in it a touch of the past.

Back in 1992, when the new centre opened, Wokingham District Council (as it then was) held a competition with our predecessor, The Wokingham Times.

Readers were asked to compile a list of items to go into a time capsule to join a copy of the Wokingham Times and a list of names of people who were involved in the rebuild project.

The contest was open to individuals or groups by November 14, 1992.

There wasn’t much time for Sue English and her family: the topping out ceremony was held on Friday, November 27, 1992.

Sue recalled: “They put in stamps, newspapers, coins, photos of our family at the time and a cassette tape recording of our family – us and our then two children – all talking about the potential future.

“It was quite a while ago.”

The family won £100 for their troubles, as well as a place in Wokingham’s history books.

And they recorded a cassette tape of themselves talking about life in Wokingham.

“At the time, I was entering lots of competitions,” Sue recalled. “We used to get three papers through the door every five minutes back then. I entered every contest I liked the look of, and every now and then I would win something.

“They said I won because it was the most reasonable (list of ideas for the capsule’s contents). Other people wanted to do videos of themselves.”

Ironically, Sue admits that she had been one of the people campaigning against the closure of the Martin’s Pool.

“It was such a lovely facility for the children,” she recalls.

The Englishes had kept a copy of the press cutting from The Wokingham Time announcing the competition

While Sue had never forgotten about her brush with fame, she was worried some people had.

“A few years back they changed the entrance to the pool and I enquired about the whereabouts of the capsule as it had been behind a brick in there,” she said, adding that staff at the centre didn’t know and she should contact the council.

But thankfully the council hadn’t forgotten and the capsule, which is not due to be opened for another 72 years, will take pride of place in the new Carnival leisure centre.

The existing pool, which is currently closed due to coronavirus, but expected to close for good this summer, is to be replaced with a new leisure centre which will include a library and a performance space.

“I’m relieved,” Sue said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the new capsule in place.”

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “The time capsule, which is positioned in the wall of the current dance studio, was intended to be opened in 2092. However as you know, we have ambitious plans to transform the area to feature a new larger leisure centre and library. Work will start this summer.

“Before the centre is demolished, we will remove the time capsule safely as it’s full of nostalgic memorabilia from the 1990s.

“We’re planning to either relocate it on site or rehome the contents in a new time capsule, as well as some exciting initiatives to mark the new era.

“We’re delighted Sue has come forward with her story about winning the competition.”