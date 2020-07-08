Time to book an MoT: backlog expected due to coronavirus

DRIVERS need to make sure their cars, bikes and vans are road legal, as MOTs become mandatory next month.

From Saturday, August 1, drivers across England, Scotland and Wales need to keep up to date with MOT tests.

And with an expected increase in demand, the Government is encouraging people to book their test in advance.

Anyone with an MOT due date before Saturday, August 1 will still receive a six-month exemption.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe.

“That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.

“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.”

Now, more than 90% of garages are open across the UK, and testing capacity has reached 70% of normal levels.

Although exemptions are still available for vehicle owners with an MOT due date before August, it is essential that drivers who notice something is wrong take their vehicle to be checked in the same way that they usually would.

And the Government asked that drivers who are vulnerable or self-isolating to contact their local garage as many are offering pick-up and drop-off services — so people can get their car checked without having to visit a garage.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has also issued guidance to all MOT testers about safely conducting tests in line with the latest Government advice.