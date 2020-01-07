Time to go back to the 80s with Go West and Paul Young

Pop icons to lay their hat at The Anvil in Basingstoke

TWO pop icons are preparing to go on a joint tour, evoking memories for many in their audience.

Between them, Go West and Paul Young were pop royalty in the 1980s.

Now, they are back on the road, in a unique doubleheader concert.

Celebrating 35 years, Go West were one of the most successful singer/songwriter duos of the 80s.

Formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, they produced hits such as We Close Our Eyes, Call Me and Don’t Look Down.

In 1990, their track King of Wishful Thinking featured on the hugely successful soundtrack for the blockbuster smash Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts & Richard Gere.

Originally in the band Q-Tips, Paul Young went solo in the ‘80s and his career took off with the seminal album No Parlez, and so many subsequent top 10 hits such as Wherever I Lay My Hat, which hit the number 1 slot in 1983.

He is also well-known for Love of The Common People, Everytime You Go Away and Everything Must Change.

He is also a Brit Award winner for Best Male vocalist, sings the opening lines on the original Band Aid single Do They Know It’s Christmas,’ and performed at Live Aid in 1984.

Paul is a keen chef, biker and fan of all things Mexicana! A family man, always happy to be touring his classic hits as a solo artist or with his Tex Mex/ Americana band ‘Los Pacaminos, which is returning to Wokingham Music Club later this year.

The show will be coming to The Anvil in Basingstoke on Saturday, September and tickets, which cost from £33, are already on sale.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.anvilarts.org.uk/whats-on/event/go-west-paul-young